U.S. facilitates release of 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners, including at least 1 American

Washington — The Biden administration is helping to facilitate the release of 222 political prisoners in Nicaragua — including at least one American citizen — who are being flown to the U.S. on Thursday, in some cases after several years in custody.

The prisoners are en route to Washington and scheduled to land at Dulles International Airport later in the day, two U.S. officials tell CBS News.

They said Nicaragua opted to unilaterally release the prisoners, who are a mix of opposition leaders, journalists and academics. The identity of the American prisoner, and whether or not the person is a dual citizen, was not immediately known.

The prisoners consented to being released and leaving Nicaragua voluntarily, and will be given legal status in the U.S., with plans to parole them for humanitarian reasons for at least two years, the officials said. It was also not immediately clear what, if anything, Nicaragua will get in exchange for releasing the prisoners.

The decision to release the prisoners by the government of Daniel Ortega comes after the number of Nicaraguans seeking to enter the U.S. illegally spiked to a record high last year, fueled by migrants fleeing political persecution and harsh economic conditions. Border apprehensions plummeted in January, a drop the Biden administration has attributed to new measures that would allow tens of thousands of migrants to apply to enter the U.S. from their home countries, while ramping up expulsions under a COVID-era authority known as Title 42.

U.S. officials described Ortega'a decision to release prisoners as "a positive and welcome one." But the 77-year-old is widely condemned as a dictator for his decision to suppress critics and refusal to permit free elections. He and members of his government remain sanctioned by the Biden administration after he won a fourth term in 2021 in what the U.S. called a "sham" election. He had previously led Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990.

The decision also comes as Biden administration officials continue to work to restore democratic rights in Venezuela, facilitating recent talks between the government of Nicolás Maduro and opposition leaders in Mexico.