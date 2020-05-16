NFL players Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar turn themselves in

Two NFL players accused of armed robbery and assault in Miramar, Florida, turned themselves in Saturday, according to police. New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm Thursday.

"Confirming that Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have both turned themselves in (at the Broward County jail). No additional information will be provided at this time," Miramar Police said in a tweet.

According to police, Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were both at a party Wednesday night where they and at least one other person allegedly robbed other attendees of thousands of dollars in cash and valuables.

According to CBS Miami, one witness told police "attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling" when an argument broke out involving Baker. Baker flipped the table they were playing cards at and pulled out a gun, the witness said.

Witnesses gave conflicting statements on whether Dunbar was armed. One person claimed he did have a gun, another said he was just "directing others to take valuables."

In addition to the armed robbery charges, Baker has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Witnesses said Baker, Dunbar and two other men fled the scene in three different cars. The witnesses also claimed the cars were parked in a way that made it easy for them to escape quickly, leading them to believe the robbery was planned.

The two men allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each, police said.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, said, "He did not participate in any robbery," CBS Mimai reports. He said that four alleged victims and a witness changed their stories saying "…any robbery or assault did not involve Mr. Dunbar…" that "…he fled the home."

Baker was a first-round draft pick for the Giants in 2019. Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was traded to the Seahawks in March. Both men are from Miami.