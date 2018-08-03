NFL Players Association PAC backs ex-players in House races

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun doling out donations for the midterm elections — including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress, one a Republican and one a Democrat.

The group known as NFLPA One Team PAC gave $5,000 to former Cowboys linebacker Colin Allred, a Democrat facing Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in Dallas. Allred was endorsed by former President Barack Obama Thursday, one of two candidates in Texas endorsed by the former president. Texas' 32nd Congressional District has been rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

The NFLPA One Team PAC did the same for Anthony Gonzalez, an ex-Indianapolis Colts receiver and Republican running for a seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Renacci. Gonzalez won his primary in May against two other candidates, including Ohio state Sen. Mary Hagan, who received support from Rep. Jim Jordan and conservative groups.

Overall, the NFLPA One Team PAC gave $27,700 total in six House and Senate races. Four Republicans got $17,700 and two Democrats received $10,000.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas also got $5,000, as did House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received $2,700.

The PAC was formed in 2016. Football players from all 32 teams in the NFL donated to the PAC late last year, giving $700,000 total.

The NFL has been the center of controversy in recent months, as President Trump has chastised some players for kneeling during the National Anthem before games in protest. The NFL announced in May that teams could players who knelt during the anthem, although the organization has since put a hold on that policy. Trump also disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House after the Super Bowl, after several players had announced that they would not visit the White House.