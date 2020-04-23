How to watch the NFL draft
The first round of the NFL draft will be held Thursday night, giving millions of Americans a chance to watch a major sporting event, albeit not an actual game, live for the first time in weeks after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements across the country. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing draft picks from a TV studio set up in the basement of his home outside New York City instead of from a stage in Las Vegas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is widely expected to be the first name Goodell calls when the Cincinnati Bengals make the top overall selection in the draft. Burrow also tops the mock draft CBS Sports' Josh Edwards posted on CBSSports.com as a cheat sheet for the draft's first two rounds.
- What: The first round of the NFL draft
- Date: April 23, 2020
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Online stream: Live coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 6 p.m. in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
- Follow: NFL draft live updates on CBSSports.com
- On TV: ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, a member of the executive committee for the players' union, told "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson that health is a concern for players. Campbell's close friend Von Miller is one of two NFL players who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's pretty scary, and that goes into going back to work," Campbell told Jacobson. "We could all be sick and not even know it. Some of us might not have symptoms, and that's pretty scary."
Draft order for the first round of the 2020 NFL draft:
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. NY Giants
5. Miami
6. LA Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. NY Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
21. Philadelphia
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Minnesota
26. Miami (from Houston)
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City