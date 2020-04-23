The first round of the NFL draft will be held Thursday night, giving millions of Americans a chance to watch a major sporting event, albeit not an actual game, live for the first time in weeks after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements across the country. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing draft picks from a TV studio set up in the basement of his home outside New York City instead of from a stage in Las Vegas.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is widely expected to be the first name Goodell calls when the Cincinnati Bengals make the top overall selection in the draft. Burrow also tops the mock draft CBS Sports' Josh Edwards posted on CBSSports.com as a cheat sheet for the draft's first two rounds.

How to watch the NFL draft

What : The first round of the NFL draft

: The first round of the NFL draft Date : April 23, 2020

: April 23, 2020 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Online stream : Live coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 6 p.m. in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

: Live coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 6 p.m. in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. Follow : NFL draft live updates on CBSSports.com

: NFL draft live updates on CBSSports.com On TV: ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, a member of the executive committee for the players' union, told "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson that health is a concern for players. Campbell's close friend Von Miller is one of two NFL players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's pretty scary, and that goes into going back to work," Campbell told Jacobson. "We could all be sick and not even know it. Some of us might not have symptoms, and that's pretty scary."

Professional sports leagues' seasons in question amid pandemic

Draft order for the first round of the 2020 NFL draft:

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City