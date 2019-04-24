How to watch the 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, as all 32 NFL franchises look to select the best college football players from across the country. With trades brewing, a Heisman trophy winner available, and the deepest defensive line class in years, the 2019 Draft is shaping up to be must-see TV.

Nashville is expected to throw a big party for NFL fans. More than 20 musical acts are set to perform, including country music stars Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, and at least 100,000 people are expected to descend upon Nashville on Thursday, The Tennessean reports.

Look below for all relevant information on draft dates, times, how to watch and the first round selection order.

When is the 2019 NFL Draft?

This year's draft starts on Thursday, April 25, and runs through Saturday, April 27. The entire weekend schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Round 1 (8 p.m. ET) Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET) Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m. ET)

How do I watch the draft?



Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:

Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch

NFL Draft Predictions

Certain teams hold more intrigue than others as the first round of the draft looms. The Arizona Cardinals hold the first overall pick and are expected to select Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray, who only stands 5'10" but is an exceptional athlete. This would come only one year after the Cardinals spent a top-10 pick on quarterback Josh Rosen, who will be looking to find a new home this week if the Cardinals do go forward with selecting Murray.

The New York Giants hold the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks, and embattled G.M. Dave Gettleman could choose to go a variety of routes with these early options by either picking his quarterback of the future and replacing Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver, or simply building up the defense by selecting lineman, edge rushers or linebackers at those spots. The Oakland Raiders hold three first round picks—No. 4, No. 24., and No. 27—and head coach Jon Gruden could add as many as three top-flight playmakers to a defense that hasn't been the same since Khalil Mack was traded last summer.

Round 1 Draft Order

The number in parentheses indicates how many total picks that team has for all rounds of the draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals (10)

2. San Francisco 49ers (6)

3. New York Jets (6)

4. Oakland Raiders (8)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

6. New York Giants (12)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)

8. Detroit Lions (9)

9. Buffalo Bills (10)

10. Denver Broncos (8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)

12. Green Bay Packers (10)

13. Miami Dolphins (7)

14. Atlanta Falcons (9)

15. Washington Redskins (9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7)

17. New York Giants-from Cleveland Browns (8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8)

19. Tennessee Titans (6)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)

21. Seattle Seahawks (5)

22. Baltimore Ravens (8)

23. Houston Texans (7)

24. Oakland Raiders-from Chicago Bears (5)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (9)

27. Oakland Raiders-from Dallas Cowboys (6)

28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)

29. Seattle Seahawks-from Kansas City Chiefs (7)

30. Green Bay Packers-from New Orleans Saints (6)

31. Los Angeles Rams (7)

32. New England Patriots (12)