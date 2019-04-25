2019 NFL Draft round one — live updates
The 2019 NFL Draft is kicking off its 84th edition with round one Thursday night. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, all 32 NFL franchises look to select the best college football players from across the country.
With trades brewing, a Heisman trophy winner available, and the deepest defensive line class in years, the 2019 Draft is shaping up to be must-see TV.
Nashville is expected to throw a big party for NFL fans. More than 20 musical acts are set to perform, including country music stars Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, and at least 100,000 people are expected to descend upon Nashville on Thursday, The Tennessean reports.
Follow our live updates below:
Roger Goodell takes the podium
8:09 p.m.: NFL Commissioner officially welcomes the next generation of players to the league.
He was joined on stage by Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.
NFL Draft order for round one
7:55 p.m. -- Here's the full order for round one of the NFL draft tonight.
The number in parentheses indicates how many total picks that team has for all rounds of the draft.
1. Arizona Cardinals (10)
2. San Francisco 49ers (6)
3. New York Jets (6)
4. Oakland Raiders (8)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)
6. New York Giants (12)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)
8. Detroit Lions (9)
9. Buffalo Bills (10)
10. Denver Broncos (8)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)
12. Green Bay Packers (10)
13. Miami Dolphins (7)
14. Atlanta Falcons (9)
15. Washington Redskins (9)
16. Carolina Panthers (7)
17. New York Giants-from Cleveland Browns (8)
18. Minnesota Vikings (8)
19. Tennessee Titans (6)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
21. Seattle Seahawks (5)
22. Baltimore Ravens (8)
23. Houston Texans (7)
24. Oakland Raiders-from Chicago Bears (5)
25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)
26. Indianapolis Colts (9)
27. Oakland Raiders-from Dallas Cowboys (6)
28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)
29. Seattle Seahawks-from Kansas City Chiefs (7)
30. Green Bay Packers-from New Orleans Saints (6)
31. Los Angeles Rams (7)
32. New England Patriots (12)
Will Kyler Murray go to Cardinals?
Presumed top pick and former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray will be entering his second draft, albeit his first for professional football. The 21-year-old was selected in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, which had the No. 9 overall pick. Murray's signing came with a $4.66 million bonus, of which he's received $1.5 million. He shocked the A's by declaring his intent to enter this year's NFL Draft, forfeiting the remaining $3.16 million of his bonus, along with $1.29 million. Despite getting cold feet in one sport, the Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be all-in with Murray.
-- April Siese
History of the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is an old tradition dating back 31 years before the the first Super Bowl. The first-ever NFL draft was held 83 years ago at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Philadelphia. There were only nine teams in the league at that time.
Back then, the NFL owners wanted a process to enable weaker teams to have a better chance at landing top college prospect. In the 17th year of the league, the NFL devised the method still used today where the previous year's last-place team earns the first selection.
The Philadelphia Eagles had the first-ever draft pick, selecting Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago. Berwanger also had the distinction of being the first to receive the "Downtown Athletic Club Trophy," which was later renamed to the Heisman Trophy.
How do I watch the draft?
Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:
- Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch