NFL Draft 2019: All the NFL draft picks so far – Redskins, Jaguars win big; Giants, Raiders raise questions

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a night to remember for football fans. Major names in college football were selected early on, some surprising choices were made, a few trades went down, and three quarterbacks were selected to become the new cornerstones of the Cardinals, Giants and Redskins respectively.

As expected, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma went number one overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Despite standing at 5'10", a traditionally undersized height for a quarterback. Murray is a special athlete, and was also the ninth overall pick the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics. He's committed himself to football and will be Arizona's franchise player going forward, meaning last year's first round pick, quarterback Josh Rosen, will need to find a new home.

Certain teams made decisions that seem to have instantly improved their rosters. The Washington Redskins, a franchise in dire need of a young quarterback, were fortunate that Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins fell to them at no. 15. Haskins threw for 4,800 yards and 50 touchdowns last season and is considered a classic pocket passer. Washington then traded two second round picks to the Indianapolis Colts in order to select Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat at no. 26, a selection that adds strength to the teams' already dangerous defensive line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills also came out as apparent winners in the first round. The Jaguars added edge rushing sensation Josh Allen of Kentucky to their formidable front by selecting him at no. 7, while the Bills picked defensive tackle Ed Oliver of Houston, who has been compared to reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Not every team succeeded in instilling confidence in their fan bases. The Giants used the no. 6 pick on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, a 6'5" passer who was not a popular choice among many New York fans. Giants GM Dave Gettleman then used the no. 17 pick the team acquired in the earlier Odell Beckham Jr. trade with Cleveland to select Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, an interior lineman who only had 1.5 sacks last season. Gettleman then traded three draft choices to Seattle so he could select defensive back DeAndre Baker at no. 30.

The Oakland Raiders, who came into the draft armed with three first round picks, surprised many by using no. 4 on Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a player many draft analysts did not believe warranted a top-10 pick. The Raiders then used the no. 24 on running back Josh Jacobs, who was third on his team in rushing yards last year, and the no. 27 pick on safety Johnathan Abram, who figures to be plugged in as a free safety, a position not typically filled with first round draft capital.

Even with the first round over, there are still six more rounds to the 2019 NFL Draft which will take place over Friday and Saturday. Take a look below at start times and how to watch.

When is the 2019 NFL Draft?

This year's draft started on Thursday, April 25, and runs through Saturday, April 27. The entire weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET) Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m. ET)

How do I watch the rest of the NFL draft?

Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:

Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch

fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch CBSNews.com live blog: Click here

Here is a list of every draft pick so far:

Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB (Oklahoma)

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE (Ohio State)

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT (Alabama)

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB (LSU)

6. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB (Duke)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen, LB (Kentucky)

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE (Iowa)

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT (Houston)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Denver Broncos): Devin Bush, LB (Michigan)

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT (Alabama)

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, DE (Michigan)

13. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT (Clemson)

14. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Lindstorm, G (Boston College)

15. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB (Ohio State)

16. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE (Florida)

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns): Dexter Lawrence, DT (Clemson)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C (NC State)

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffrey Simmons, DT (Mississippi State)

20. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Noah Fant, TE (Iowa)

21. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks): Darnell Savage Jr., S (Maryland)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens): Andre Dillard, OT (Washington State)

23. Houston Texans: Tytus Howard, OT (Alabama State)

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Josh Jacobs, RB (Alabama)

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles): Maquise Brown, WR (Oklahoma)

26. Washington Redskins (from Indianapolis Colts) Montez Sweat, DE (Mississippi State)

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys): Jonathan Abram, S (Mississippi State)

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT (Notre Dame)

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs): L.J. Collier, DE (TCU)

30. New York Giants (from Saints through Packers and Seahawks): Deandre Baker, CB (Georgia)

31. Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams): Kaleb McGary, OT (Washington)

32. New England Patriots: N'Keal Harry, WR (Arizona State)