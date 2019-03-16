Death toll rises to 50 in New Zealand mosque shootings

The death toll from the deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has risen to 50, authorities said Sunday local time. Fifty others were injured in the attack and are being treated at Christchurch Hospital, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a news conference.

One child is among those injured and two others remain in critical condition, Bush said.

The suspected gunman, Brenton Tarrant, 28, made his first appearance in court Sunday and was charged with murder. The Australian national is accused of killing dozens in a shooting rampage fueled by white nationalism and anti-immigrant ideology. He's scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

