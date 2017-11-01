Shooting in New York near school an apparent murder-suicide attempt

Two people were shot near a college in the Manhattan borough of New York in an apparent murder-suicide attempt, police said.

The New York Police Department said Wednesday morning that both people were in critical condition.

Police believe one of the people shot was the likely assailant. The people involved in the shooting knew each other, the police said.

No other suspects were being sought in the shooting.

The shooting happened near the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, which is located in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.

News of the shooting came as the police and federal authorities were investigating a terror attack carried out in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon that killed eight people and injured 12 others. Officials said it was the deadliest terror attack to hit the city since 9/11.