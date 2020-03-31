Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,200 people in the state and infected more than 66,000. Cuomo on Monday made an urgent plea for health care workers to help the hard-hit state, the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.
"If you don't have a health care crisis within your community, please come help us now," Cuomo said. "Today it's New York, tomorrow it will be somewhere else. This is the time for us to help one another."
How to watch Cuomo's coronavirus update today
- What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Albany, New York
The USNS Comfort, a Navy Hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 1,200 medical personnel, arrived in New York on Monday. Several temporary hospitals are going up in the state to handle an expected overflow of patients.