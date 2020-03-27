Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement amid coronavirus pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York is now the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak and Cuomo has repeatedly stressed the state's need for more ventilators and hospital beds to treat patients.

More than 37,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, which has killed hundreds of people in the state.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement amid COVID-19 response

Date: Friday, March 27, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - New York, New York

Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

At a press conference Thursday, Cuomo slammed a stimulus bill the House is expected to pass, saying it helps unemployment insurance and small businesses but does little to aid local or state governments. The anticipated loss of revenue for New York state is estimated to be somewhere between $10 billion and $15 billion, Cuomo said. The state government receives $5 billion under the bill, but it is earmarked only for COVID-19 expenses, he said.

"The congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need," he said.

"I'm disappointed. ... I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless."