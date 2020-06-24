New York, New Jersey, Connecticut: All visitors from coronavirus hot spots must quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are issuing a travel advisory and requiring visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the advisory is being put in place to protect gains the states have made in beating back COVID-19.

"There were no states that were handed a worse hand, if you will, when this first started," Cuomo said. "No one else had to accomplish as much as we had to accomplish in such a short period of time. No one else had to bend the curve as much as we had to bend the curve."

The announcement comes as new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday. There have been only two previous days that the U.S. has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.

26 states report increase in average daily coronavirus cases

New cases in the U.S. have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks. While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the South and West. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.