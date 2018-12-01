Man attempting to propose drops engagement in grate, NYPD recovers ring but now searching for couple

The New York Police Department has recovered a ring from a utility grate, recovered after a man attempting to propose dropped it late Friday. The only problem: The NYPD is still searching for the couple.

The NYPD said Saturday an unidentified couple sought police assistance at 11:55 p.m. after the man, attempting to propose, dropped the ring approximately eight feet into a utility grate near Times Square. The NYPD Emergency Services could not immediately recover the ring, and the couple left.

But at about 10:30 Saturday morning, the NYPD Emergency Service Unit recovered the ring. The NYPD released video of the incident Saturday to assist their search for the couple.

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

The NYPD also released a photo of the ring.