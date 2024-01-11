Man pleads guilty to terrorism charges in 2022 New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD officers

Man who attacked 3 NYPD officers with machete pleads guilty Man who attacked 3 NYPD officers with machete pleads guilty 00:26

NEW YORK -- A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges in a machete attack on three NYPD officers on New Year's Eve in 2022, prosecutors said.

Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts each of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and assault of officers and employees of the U.S. government, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a news release.

In a New York City courtroom Thursday, Bickford confessed to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that "I attempted to kill three officers with a knife." He also said, "I know what I did was wrong, and I am sorry."

The attack happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, near Times Square.

Bickford tried to strike one officer in the head, then hit two other officers with the weapon, authorities said. One of the officers then shot him in the shoulder.

One officer suffered a fractured skull and the other was treated for a bad cut. Both recovered.

The man said he traveled to New York City to carry out the attack in the name of jihad.

"A year and one day ago today, this Office charged Trevor Bickford with attempting to murder three NYPD officers while they were on duty protecting the thousands of civilians who flocked to Times Square just over a year ago to celebrate the New Year with friends and family," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Thursday. "Bickford targeted the iconic yearly celebration to carry out brazen acts of violence and hatred in the name of jihad. Bickford, as with countless others who have carried out acts of terrorism in support of misguided ideologies, is now going to spend lengthy time exactly where he deserves – in federal prison."

Bickford faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count. He is due back in court for sentencing on April 11.