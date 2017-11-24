New questions in death of Baltimore detective, killed 1 day before testifying

BALTIMORE -- There are new questions about the murder of Baltimore Det. Sean Suiter, who was gunned down last week, one day before he was set to testify in a federal corruption case against fellow officers.

The FBI is trying to enhance what is believed to be Suiter's final radio call to look for any clues about the suspect who managed to wrestle away Suiter's gun and shoot the 18-year veteran officer in the head at close range.

"We don't know exactly what he said, but he was clearly in distress," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Suiter, a father of five, was killed the day before he was set to testify in a federal corruption case against eight Baltimore police officers.

"People have asked me, how can it be possible that Det. Suiter was shot and killed on the eve of his grand jury testimony and for that murder not to have anything to do with the grand jury testimony, and people will say, is that possible? And the answer is, of course it's possible," Davis said.

Police don't have much on the suspect, but police say Suiter noticed a man acting suspiciously and went to check it out. Investigators do have unreleased video showing his partner taking cover at the sound of gunfire and calling for help.

Suiter's murder prompted a city-wide manhunt and the lockdown of the neighborhood where it occurred.

A small memorial now sits at the scene, where some are offering prayers.

"He deserved that prayer," said one person at the memorial. "The family deserved that prayer. Our city of Baltimore deserved that prayer."

The reward for information leading to an arrest sits at more $200,000. Suiter's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.