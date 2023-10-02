Watch CBS News
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez expected back in Manhattan court for bribery case

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is back in Manhattan Federal Court for his corruption case Monday. 

Sen. Menendez pleaded not guilty to bribery charges last Wednesday and was released on $100,000 bond. 

Prosecutors say he and his wife accepted gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his political influence.

Sen. Menendez has refused to resign, despite calls from within his own party to do so. 

Today's hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

