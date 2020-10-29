Watch Live: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gives COVID-19 update

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is giving a COVID-19 update Thursday after at least two cities in the state have issued new virus-related restrictions.

Newark has imposed a curfew for nonessential business, and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has issued an executive order for bars, restaurants and grocery stores to close nightly at midnight.

"This past weekend, we had an operation where we went into these nightclubs, bars, restaurants and what we witnessed was unacceptable," the mayor said. "We saw large crowds congregating and we've seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases."

The state overall is seeing a rise in cases, with daily case numbers reaching highs this week not seen since May, according to state data.