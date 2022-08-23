Hiker dies after falling off a ledge on New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain

A hiker descending Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire died after slipping and falling off a ledge, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release.

On Saturday, a group of three people took a tram to the mountain's summit. They were initially going to return to the base of the mountain using the tram, but they changed their minds, according to the news release.

The group instead decided to hike down the mountain on what they believed to be a ski trail. They came across a steep, rocky area with a waterfall and, as they attempted to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers "slipped causing him to fall off a ledge," the news release said.

After losing sight of their companion, the other two hikers called 911, just before 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game said. When first responders arrived, they found the missing hiker's body at the bottom of the waterfall.

Authorities did not identify the hiker.

The incident comes after a hiker fell and died at Oregon's Multnomah Falls on Friday afternoon. First responders hiked more than a mile up a trail and found the body of a woman who had fallen about 100 feet, Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.