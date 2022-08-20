Hiker dies after falling 100 feet at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said.

Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Visitors on a bridge admire the Multnomah Waterfalls, in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area September 26, 2014, in Multnomah Falls, Oregon. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.

Firefighters were assisted by ambulance and the county sheriff's office. No further information was immediately released.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon's tallest waterfall and one of the state's most popular attractions located in the Columbia River Gorge.