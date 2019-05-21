New Coke is coming back and it's all because of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things"
Get ready for a blast from the past. New Coke, one of the biggest marketing flops in American history, is returning as part of a promotional campaign tied to "Stranger Things," the popular Netflix horror series set in the 1980s.
Coca Cola announced Tuesday on Twitter that it's bringing back the failed soft-drink in conjunction with the July 4 release of season 3 of "Stranger Things." New Coke was originally released in 1985 to replace to original formula of Coca-Cola but failed to make an impact on the soft-drink market, leading to "Coca-Cola Classic" to be rebranded and reintroduced into the market within three months of New Coke's disastrous release.
The video Coca-Cola tweeted out of the infamous soft-drink features actors from the hit Netflix series, including stars Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo:
According to The Associated Press, the first New Coke cans will be available Thursday as part of a "Stranger Things" marketing campaign featuring upside-down themed vending machines. These vending machines will pop up in select cities this summer to dispense free cans of the failed soft-drink.