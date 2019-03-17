NCAA Selection Sunday: Teams to watch in this year's March Madness tournament

March Madness is upon us, with the Selection Sunday show premiering on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. The NCAA Tournament is arguably the most exciting event in sports, as the single-elimination tournament features 68 of the nation's top college basketball teams squaring off in a three-week winner-take-all basketball extravaganza. Below is a quick primer of teams to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Duke Blue Devils (29-5)

The Blue Devils, who won the ACC tournament on Saturday, are the probably the top overall team in the tournament. Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski leads a deep group headlined by a trio of talented freshmen: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cameron Reddish. Duke won the tournament in 2015.

RJ Barrett, left, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones on March 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. SL / Getty Images

Iowa State Cyclones (23-11)

Having dispatched Baylor, Kansas State, and Kansas en route to a Big 12 Tournament championship, the Iowa State Cyclones are looking for more. Senior guard Marial Shayok headlines an offense that averaged 77.4 point per game this season. Kansas coach Bill Self called them "the best offensive team in our league," though their defense remains a concern.

Michigan Wolverines (28-5)

Last year's National Title runner-up, the Michigan Wolverines are looking for their first championship since 1989. The Wolverines are a talented squad and are without question one of the best defensive teams in the nation, having allowed only 58.4 points per game. Center Jon Teske is a rebounding machine while forward Ignas Brazdeikis can score from anywhere.

Villanova Wildcats (25-9)

The 2016 and 2018 National Champions are coached by Jay Wright, one of the best in the business. The defending champs are led by senior forward Eric Paschall and Senior guard Phil Booth, who know how to win big games and won't be intimidated by the pressure of the tournament. Expect the Wildcats to have a strong run.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3)

The Bulldogs have been ranked as the #1 team in the nation for the last month, but stumbled in the West Coast Conference championship by losing to Saint Mary's. Freshman Rui Hachimura leads a deep squad that led all teams in the nation in scoring this year with 88.8 points per game.

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura (21) drives the ball against Pacific's Jeremiah Bailey, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Stockton, Calif. Ben Margot / AP

Virginia Cavaliers (29-3)

Coach Tony Bennett brings a tough Cavaliers square to the tournament this year. Virginia, like Michigan, is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, as they gave up only 55.1 points per game. Sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter is one to watch, as he is projected as a top NBA Draft pick due to his shooting and athleticism.

Tennessee Volunteers (29-4)

Tennessee was previously the #1 team in the nation before late season loses to Auburn and LSU. The Volunteers are a high scoring team carried by forward Grant Williams and guard Admiral Schofield, and defeated Kentucky on Saturday night in a classic SEC Tournament semifinal game.

Buffalo Bulls (31-3)

The MAC Conference champions, Buffalo is coached by Nate Oats and averaged 84.9 points per game this season. They can beat anyone but have a thin tournament record, having only played four total games, winning one last year in the opening round against Arizona.