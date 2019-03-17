How to watch NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday 2019

March Madness is here. The matchups for the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the road to the Final Four will revealed during the one-hour selection show. CBS is once again hosting the show, which begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Date: March 17, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Your local CBS station

Live stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live

The show will start by revealing the tournament's bracket by region. Host Greg Gumbel and analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will go over the matchups, and teams will give their reactions after they find out if they're getting their tickets punched to the Big Dance. Selection committee Chair Bernard Muir will also discuss the bracket on the show.

CBS Sports HQ will provide additional analysis. Later in the week, eight teams will compete in the First Four games on truTV on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, to determine the final teams to make it to the round of 64, which begins Thursday, March 21, on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.