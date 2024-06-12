Watch CBS News
NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

Jerry West, the Hall of Fame player and executive who was the inspiration for the NBA logo, has died at age 86.

West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an executive for the Clippers.

The Clippers released a statement saying, "Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Jerry West
Jerry West at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. / Getty Images

