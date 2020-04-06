Nature up close: Springtime in Yellowstone

By "Sunday Morning" contributing videographer Judy Lehmberg.

Birds are starting their courtship rituals, and it is birthing time for many mammals. Bears in Yellowstone had their babies in January or February and will be coming out of their dens soon. Wolves, foxes and coyotes will have theirs in April, bison in early May, and elk will follow in early June.

Take some time for yourself, relax, and enjoy watching a little cuteness.

Judy Lehmberg is a former college biology teacher who now shoots nature videos.



