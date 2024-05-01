National Sports Center for the Disabled opens new adaptive program center in Colorado National Sports Center for the Disabled opens new adaptive program center in Colorado 01:39

The National Sports Center for the Disabled celebrated the opening of its new NSCD Adaptive Program Center located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the NSCD celebrated the opening with a Field Day event as more than 100 Aurora Public School students attended, along with representatives from The Hartford, Move United, Jefferson County Officials and Denver Broncos alumni.

The students participated in a field day where they had a chance to go on the obstacle course, grab a bow and arrow and shoot at the archery range, and tryout adaptive cycles for the launch of the new adaptive program.

The NSCD received a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive cycles used to launch a new adaptive cycling program.

"The is a real convenient location for people to be able to come and experience the great outdoors in kind of a safe location," said Julie Taulman, president and CEO of the NSCD. "Also, being able to socialize with other people that are similar to them and really being able to try out lots of different sports and activities. And then hopefully they become a lifelong learner where they stay active all year round."

The new program center offers 100 acres and easy access to miles of trails and they will offer a variety of programs and lessons on-site during the spring, summer, and fall.