Americans are confusing National Restaurant Association for National Rifle Association

In an embarrassing case of mistaken identity, many Americans appear to be confusing the controversial National Rifle Association (NRA) with an organization in the restaurant industry that has the same initials, CBS Chicago reports. The National Restaurant Association (also known as the NRA) was subsequently drawn into the national debate on gun control. Several people, including politicians, have had to clarify the difference between the two groups.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, brought the issue to light when she corrected a report that claimed she received $50 in political donations from the pro-gun group. Duckworth took to Twitter to explain that the $50 actually came from a member of the National Restaurant Association.

It is not true that I received a $50 donation from the NRA. I received a donation from an employee of the National RESTAURANT Association, not the National Rifle Association https://t.co/IIIlW20rIk — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) February 21, 2018

Duckworth and other Democrats have called for tighter gun restrictions in the U.S., while the National Rifle Association is known for its fierce advocacy of gun rights and record of lobbying against stricter firearm laws.

And the senator isn't the only person to to get caught in the confusion between the two very different groups with the same acronym. Several Twitter users shared stories of similar misunderstandings.

Got a text from Capital One saying I’d made a 15$ payment to the NRA. Called to complain my account had stolen by some right wing Whacko. Turns out it was my 17 year old applying for a yogurt job and had to join the National Restaurant Association. #BrandingFail — Drew Vaupen (@Drewby1028) February 11, 2018

when your accountant asks why you have a charge to the NRA on your work card fun fact it also stands for National Restaurant Association — Katie Duiven (@katieduiven) March 1, 2018

The National Rifle Association has been heavily scrutinized since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, with a number of companies cutting ties with the pro-gun organization and ending discount programs for members of the NRA in response to public pressure.