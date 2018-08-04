Protesters rally at NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 12:48 PM EDT
Advocates of stricter gun control measures are protesting outside the National Rifle Association's headquarters in Northern Virginia on Saturday. Organizers are pushing for, among other things, the revocation of the heavyweight group's tax-exempt status.
The "National March on the NRA" was expected to include activists from March for Our Lives and survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The protest is intended to honor and remember victims of gun violence, and serve as a call to action for political leaders to strengthen gun safety regulations. Organizers want universal, comprehensive background checks for all gun sales, and a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.
According to March for Our Lives, one of the Parkland victims the students plan to honor is Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, who would have turned 18 Saturday. He was known by his friends as "Guac."
The NRA earlier this week filed a lawsuit against New York officials earlier this week, alleging they are making it too difficult for the organization to operate and run its finances.
David Hogg, one of the most vocal Parkland students, said the NRA is trying to trick people into believing it isn't a powerhouse.
March for Our Lives, founded by Parkland students, has been doing a bus tour around the country to rally support and push for stronger gun control measures.