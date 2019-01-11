Officer on force only 2 weeks shot dead in Northern California

Davis, Calif. -- A rookie police officer died after being shot in northern California by a suspect who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Davis Police Department officials said 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding to a three-car traffic accident at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the community west of Sacramento.

Corona was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she later died.

Davis Police Department officials said 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding to a three-car traffic accident at about 6:45 p.m. CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento reports Corona was sworn in as an officer just two weeks ago. She followed in the footsteps of her father, Merced Corona, who worked in law enforcement. She graduated from the police academy in July.

Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a house near the shooting after a brief standoff.

Scene of January 10, 2019 triple car accident in Davis, California at which rookie Police Officer natalie Corona what shot; she later died of her wounds CBS Sacramento

Police said they haven't identified the suspect or determined what prompted the shooting.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel told reporters Corona was "a rising star in the department. … I've heard her described by our officers tonight as our daughter, our friend, and just a sister that we all wanted. This is just an absolutely devastating loss to the police department."

Corona is survived by her parents.

On Wednesday night, another rookie officer in Shreveport, La. was shot dead as she left to go to work. Chateri Payne had just graduated from the police academy in November.