NASA releases 60-second video celebrating its 60th anniversary

It's NASA's 60th anniversary, but you might not have time to delve into the space agency's long and storied history until later. For now, get caught up in just 60 seconds with a NASA video released Monday.

NASA's "60 Years in 60 Seconds" covers many of the highlights from its decades in existence.

The images and video clips fly by fast and furiously, from astronaut John Glenn climbing into the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule in 1962 to a vivid view of Mars where NASA has sent several rovers over the years.

In honor of our #NASA60th anniversary, we identified the 60 most important moments that laid the groundwork for our current programs and future endeavors. Take a look back through the decades with this timeline: https://t.co/MFIsZ6aSRV pic.twitter.com/Tyu3YACpmf — NASA (@NASA) October 1, 2018

Of course, there's a footprint on the moon, but you'll also see some less famous moments, like an astronaut chilling inside the International Space Station and another suited up for a training session in a pool.

A heavy-metal guitar soundtrack crunches away underneath the footage, reminding us that NASA and its achievements rock pretty hard.

You can watch the video here:

For more on NASA's 60th anniversary, check out how the agency is reinventing itself for the SpaceX era and how science fiction pulses through NASA's veins.

This article originally appeared on CNET, titled "NASA crammed 60 years of history into a 60-second video"