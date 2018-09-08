Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams in U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Osaka won the contentious match 6-2-, 6-4.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

Osaka is now two for two in matches against Williams after beating her at the Miami Open in March earlier this year, CBS Sports writes.

Adam Hunger / AP

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.