September 8, 2018

Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams in U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, adjusts her hat during a match against Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Adam Hunger / AP

Last Updated Sep 8, 2018 5:56 PM EDT

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Osaka won the contentious match 6-2-, 6-4.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

Osaka is now two for two in matches against Williams after beating her at the Miami Open in March earlier this year, CBS Sports writes. 

US Open Tennis

Serena Williams returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Adam Hunger / AP

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

