Biden's granddaughter Naomi to have wedding at White House, "much to the relief" of Secret Service

President Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will have her wedding ceremony at the White House, "much to the relief" of the Secret Service, she announced Thursday.

"Not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" she tweeted.

Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Mr. Biden's son Hunter, is marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on Nov. 19. The couple announced their engagement in September.

She previously said the president and first lady Jill Biden would host the wedding reception at the White House.

The November nuptials will be the 19th wedding documented at the White House over the years, according to the White House Historical Association. The previous weddings have been for family members of presidents or administration officials.

The last wedding at the White House was in 2013, when President Obama's official White House photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden. In 2008, President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush hosted a wedding reception for their daughter, Jenna, a month after she married her husband in Texas.

Shortly before the end of her father's time in office, Tiffany Trump got engaged to her fiancé, Michael Boulos, when he proposed in the White House Rose Garden.