Secret Service agent on Naomi Biden's detail fires weapon during car break-in

A Secret Service agent fired a service weapon Sunday night after encountering three people who were allegedly breaking the window of a parked and unoccupied government vehicle in Washington, D.C., the Secret Service said in a statement.

Two sources familiar with the incident confirmed the agent was assigned to Naomi Biden. Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, and the daughter of Hunter Biden, was not with the agents when the incident occurred.

According to the Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, no one was struck, and the alleged offenders immediately fled the scene.

"There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service," the Secret Service said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.