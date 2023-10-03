Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington, D.C., chief of staff says

Rep. Henry Cuellar, Democrat of Texas, was carjacked in the Washington, D.C., Navy Yard neighborhood Monday night, his chief of staff said.

"As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle," Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, said in a statement. "Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

Metropolitan Police said it received a call about a carjacking around 9:30 p.m. and that it happened around New Jersey Avenue and K Street.

MPD said it was looking for three male suspects wearing all black.