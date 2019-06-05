Pelosi speaks to reporters amid Mexico trade talks -- live updates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly press conferences Wednesday, the day after she met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to discuss the 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods threatened by President Trump last week. Ebrard is also meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday to discuss the tariffs which would go into effect next week.

Pelosi has expressed opposition to the tariffs and said that they further threaten the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement in Congress. Some Republicans in the Senate have also said they oppose the tariffs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is in France Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. On Thursday, the president and first lady are expected to attend World War II commemoration services at the U.S. Cemetery in Normandy, where thousands of American D-Day casualties were laid to rest. Mr. Trump was to join French President Emmanuel Macron on that part of the trip.