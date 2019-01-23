Pelosi addresses U.S. mayors after Trump says he'll be at State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors Wednesday afternoon, hours after President Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi saying he would conduct the State of the Union in the House chambers despite Pelosi's request to postpone the speech.

Pelosi sent a letter to Mr. Trump on Jan. 16 requesting that he delay the address because of potential security concerns, as the government shutdown has affected the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Secret Service. However, Mr. Trump said in his letter on Wednesday that DHS and the Secret Service had told him "there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the address." Therefore, Mr. Trump said he would fulfill Pelosi's original Jan. 3 invitation for him to speak and appear in the House chamber to deliver the address on Jan. 29.

"It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!" Mr. Trump said.

However, for the president to address a joint session of Congress, the House and Senate must pass a joint resolution to create the session for him to speak. With the Democrats holding the majority in the House, it is unlikely as of now that a joint resolution would pass both houses.

Wednesday marks the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown, the longest in American history. Mr. Trump offered a deal to Democrats over the weekend extending temporary protections for the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. While the Senate will vote on the deal this week, Democrats have already expressed opposition due to the temporary nature of the extended protections, and the $5.7 billion border wall funding request.

According to a CBS News poll released Wednesday, 7 in 10 Americans don't think the issue of a border wall is worth a government shutdown, which they say is now having a negative impact on the country. But partisans don't want their own side to budge: 65 percent of Republicans say President Trump should refuse a budget unless it includes wall funding, and 69 percent of Democrats think congressional Democrats should keep refusing to fund it.