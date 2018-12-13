Nancy Pelosi speaks at weekly press conference

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is giving her weekly press conference. It has been a triumphant week for Pelosi, as she secured enough votes to become House speaker in the incoming Congress on Thursday and stood her ground in a combative Oval Office meeting with President Trump about government funding on Wednesday.

With a potential government shutdown looming less than two weeks away, Pelosi, the presumptive soon-to-be speaker of the House, told Mr. Trump, "you will not win" on the border wall. The president demanded border wall funding — and said he's not afraid to shut down the government over it. He said he's proud to do so, and will take credit for it.

Afterwards, Pelosi questioned Mr. Trump's manhood and compared him to a skunk, according to an aide in the room.

"I can't explain it to you. It was so wild," Pelosi told top Democratic legislators after her White House meeting with the president, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat. "It goes to show you: you get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you."