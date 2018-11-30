Nancy Pelosi holds press conference with new Democratic leaders — live updates

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — likely soon to be the next speaker of the House — is holding a press conference with Democrats chosen by their party to lead the House next Congress.

Pelosi garnered enough votes to secure the nomination for speaker from her own party, although the full House still needs to approve her, and she'll need 218 votes to win the speakership during the election in January.

"We had the most unifying session," Pelosi said after the closed-door meeting of the House Democratic Caucus earlier this week. "Our diversity is our strength, our unity is our power. ... Let us just take a moment to drill home the fact that we are in the majority. Majority, majority, majority. Our ranking members in a matter of weeks will be Madam and Mr. Chair."

Mr. Trump, who bashed Pelosi during his campaign rallies leading up to the midterms, has since praised her and says he supports her bid for speaker.