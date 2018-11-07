Nancy Pelosi holds news conference after Democrats take the House - live updates

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is holding a press conference Wednesday after Democrats recaptured the House in the midterm elections Tuesday night.

Pelosi – who could again be speaker of the House – told supporters in Washington late Tuesday that Democrats would use their majority to focus on issues like health care and draining the "swamp" of special interests and dark money. She did not focus on potential Democratic investigations of President Trump and instead struck a bipartisan note.

Though Democrats would provide new checks and balances on Mr. Trump, Pelosi promised to strive for bipartisanship and work with Republicans to "lower the cost of health care, of prescription drugs, raise wages, and clean up corruption to work for all Americans."

"We have all had enough of division," she said Tuesday night. "Americans want peace. They want results."

