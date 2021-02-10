Watch Live: Biden speaks on administration's response to Myanmar coup

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks Wednesday on the administration's response to the coup in Myanmar.

Earlier this month, the administration labeled the military takeover and detention of Aung San Suu Kyi a coup, triggering a freeze in certain U.S. assistance to the country and a review of some aid programs.

How to watch Biden's remarks on the Myanmar coup

What: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's response to the Myanmar coup



Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

However, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini said officials have made it clear the administration would continue to help to the people of Myanmar and bolster efforts to foster democracy in the country.

"We have expressed grave concern regarding the Burmese military's detention of civilian government leaders," a State Department official said on a call with reporters last week. "After a careful review of the facts and circumstances, we have assessed that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Burma's ruling party, and Win Mynt, the duly elected head of government, were deposed in a military coup on February 1st."

The Biden administration honed its stance hours after Chinese state media dismissed the takeover as "a major cabinet reshuffle," rolling out euphemisms to avoid calling it a coup. Mr. Biden has made it clear the U.S. was "taking note" of who was standing up for Myanmar's people.

On Wednesday, large crowds of demonstrators again defied a ban on protests, demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi's deposed civilian government. They're also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members.

Protesters hold up posters featuring Aung San Suu Kyi and make three-finger salutes on February 08, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Getty Images

Contributing: The Associated Press

