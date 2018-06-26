Bronx teen reportedly killed over sex tape in apparent case of mistaken identity

Eight suspects are now in custody in connection with the vicious murder of a New York teenager. Mourners filled the streets in the Bronx Monday, frustrated with the violence that cost 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz his life.

According to a relative, the gang believed to be responsible admitted on social media it had attacked the wrong person, reports CBS News' DeMarco Morgan. They reportedly thought he had leaked a sex tape of one of the gang members' relatives. The teen's family said an apology is not enough. They want justice.

Guzman-Feliz – known as Junior – was beaten and stabbed repeatedly by five men and was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital after the attack, where he died. His father, Lesandro Guzman, rushed home from a job in Florida when he learned about the attack.

"I miss him. I miss him a lot. I don't know what happens tomorrow, but I miss him," Guzman said.



The gruesome murder is mobilizing the community in the streets and online, under the new hashtag "Justice for Junior." Police used social media to solicit tips and were flooded with information, which reportedly helped identify multiple suspects, including their names, locations, and gang affiliations.

All of Guzman-Feliz's suspected attackers are alleged members of a gang know as the "Trinitarios." Family members believe the incident was a case of mistaken identity and claim the gang even apologized to them on social media.

"No sorry, no apologize is going to bring my son back. He was a good and sweet kid," Leandra Feliz, his mother, said.

The slain teen's parents say he dreamed of becoming a detective and was part of the NYPD Explorers, a program for high school students. New York police commissioner James O'Neill was at his wake along with hundreds of others.

"I'm very thankful for the support from everybody. Makes me feel like sure my son gonna have justice," Feliz said.



A GoFundMe page set up for Guzman-Feliz's family has raised $240,000. Local rapper Cardi B donated $8,000 to the fund. Another wake service is scheduled for the teen on Tuesday night. His funeral is planned for Wednesday.