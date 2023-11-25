Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa hacked by Iranian-backed cyber group Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa hacked by Iranian-backed cyber group 01:22

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa said on Saturday that one of their booster stations had been hacked by an Iranian-backed cyber group.

Matthew Mottes, the chairman of the board of directors for the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, confirmed to KDKA-TV that the cyber group, known as Cyber Av3ngers, took control of one of the stations. An alarm went off as soon as the hack had occurred.

Submitted / Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa

Mottes added that the station, located on the outskirts of town, monitors and regulates pressure for Raccoon and Potter Townships and stressed that there is no known risk to the drinking water or water supply.

The machine that was hacked uses a system called Unitronics, which Mottes says is software or has components that are Israeli-owned.

The system has since been disabled. Members of the Pa. State Police were called to the booster station on Saturday to begin a criminal investigation.

CyberAv3ngers claim that they have taken responsibility for several attacks worldwide, including 10 water treatment stations in Israel as of Oct. 30, 2023, according to their X page.