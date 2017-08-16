CBS/AP August 16, 2017, 10:45 PM

Multiple tornadoes touch down in Minnesota

NICOLLET, Minn. -- The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota. 

At least four tornadoes were spotted on the ground. 

A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado also was reported north of New Sweden, also in Nicollet County.

The weather service says a confirmed tornado was located Wednesday evening over Gaylord moving northwest at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings that affect Twin City suburbs including Minnetonka, Shorewood, Spring Park, Wayzata, Eden Prairie, Shakopee and Barden, CBS Minnesota reports.   

