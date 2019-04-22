"Nobody disobeys my orders": Trump responds to Mueller report's portrayal of staff ignoring him

President Trump took issue Monday with special counsel Robert Mueller's portrayal of a White House staff that frequently ignored his demands. Mr. Trump, taking a few questions from reporters on the sidelines of the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday morning, said no one in the administration disobeys him.

"Nobody disobeys my orders," said Mr. Trump in response to a question about whether he's worried about a staff that ignores his requests.

Mueller's report paints a picture of staff members who often ignored commands they viewed as legally or otherwise dubious, such as when Mr. Trump directed then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller. McGahn refused the president's order, threatening to resign instead and telling a colleague the president asked him to do "crazy sh**" for him.

Mueller's report also revealed that the president ordered ally Corey Lewandowski to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the Russia investigation to possible election-meddling only. Lewandowski didn't follow through.

"The president's efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the president decline to carry out orders or accede to his requests," Mueller's report asserted.

The president also insisted Monday he isn't worried about impeachment, as a handful of Democrats, most prominently Sen. Elizabeth Warren, push the idea. The leadership of the Democratic Party has been more cautious on the matter.

Asked if he's worried about impeachment, he responded, "Not even a little bit."