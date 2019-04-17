Live

Barr and Rosenstein to hold press conference Thursday to discuss release of Mueller report

By Grace Segers

President Trump said Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. A redacted version of Mueller's report is set to be released Thursday morning. 

"You'll see a lot of very strong things come out tomorrow. Attorney General Barr is going to be giving a press conference," Mr. Trump said in an interview with the "Larry O'Connor Show" on WMAL. 

The Justice Department confirmed Barr will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at department headquarters Thursday morning. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will attend the press conference as well. 

Mr. Trump also said in the interview that he might do a press conference after Barr. He called Barr a "fantastic attorney general" who has "grabbed it by the horn."

