"Nobody is above the law" protests held nationwide to support Muller's probe

Protests have sprung up across the country Thursday night calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russia. Several hundred had gathered in New York's Times Square and other places like Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, North Carolina, Tennessee and Philadelphia.

In New York, demonstrators could be heard chanting "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody is above the law" as they marched downtown. The Associated Press reported some held signs like "Trump Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois joined several protesters in Chicago's Federal Plaza, AP reported.

Organizers of the protest said the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation," according to AP.

Thursday's show of disapproval came a day after President Trump asked Jeff Sessions to resign as the nation's top law enforcement official. He was then replaced by Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff, who has been critical of Mueller's investigation.

Here's a look at some of the protests around the country:

Washington, D.C.

Protesters gathered at the White House on Thursday night, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports.

New York City

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York's Times Square and Union Square, and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown, CBS New York reports. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Florida

Protesters affected evening traffic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia

Protesters gathered outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.

Texas

Mueller supporters gathered in College Station at the corner of University Drive and Texas Avenue, according to CBS affiliate KBTX-TV.

Ohio

The group Indivisible Ohio and Indivisible Westerville, which describe themselves as grassroots organizations formed after the Mr.Trump's election, protested outside the Westerville City Hall. They say they are non-partisan, but opposed to Mr. Trump and his policies and actions since taking office.

Boston

Hundreds gathered in Boston Common shouting to protect the Mueller investigation.

Chicago

A crowd marched in downtown Chicago late Thursday near a Trump-branded property.

Wisconsin

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol to take part in the national Nobody is Above the Law rally, CBS affiliate WISC-TV reports.

Connecticut

Protesters gathered in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV.

Philadelphia

Protesters took to the streets Thursday night.