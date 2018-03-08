Mueller examining whether Seychelles meeting aimed at creating back channel

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team is examining whether a January 2017 meeting in Seychelles involving the founder of the security firm Blackwater, Erik Prince, and a Russian official constituted an effort to create a back channel for talks with the Kremlin, and whether any foreign money was passed along to Trump campaign efforts, a former government official tells CBS News' Paula Reid.

Mueller's investigators continue to ask witnesses — including former national security adviser Mike Flynn — about how administration officials connected with foreign officials during the campaign, transition and the administration.

The Washington Post first reported that Mueller has gathered evidence that the secret meeting in Seychelles was an attempt to establish a back channel between Russia and the incoming Trump administration. The Post reported that George Nader, a Lebanese American businessman, helped organize and attended the meeting, and is now cooperating with Mueller's investigation.

Any donation or acceptance of foreign money in American election is illegal under federal law.

Mueller's investigation of Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign associates has so far led to the indictment of 13 Russians, along with multiple former Trump associates. Mueller's investigation shows no signs of slowing down. Mueller is seeking documents from witnesses regarding the president and several of his closest advisers and campaign associates, as CBS News has reported.