Trump allegedly discussed witnesses' interactions with special counsel: Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is aware of two conversations President Trump had in which he asked witnesses in the Russia investigation about matters discussed with the special counsel, according to The New York Times on Wednesday night. The Times based the story on three people familiar with the interactions.

The Times reported that Mr. Trump told one White House aide that White House counsel Don McGahn should issue a statement denying a previous Times story claiming McGahn told investigators Mr. Trump asked him to fire Mueller. The president called that Times report "fake news." In another instance, the Times reported based on two people familiar with the conversation, Mr. Trump asked his former chief of staff Reince Priebus how his interview with Mueller's team went, and whether the investigators were "nice."

The Times said the White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment. CBS News has also requested a comment from the White House.

Less than an hour later Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported Mueller has evidence a previously reported 2017 meeting in Seychelles between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian official close to Russian president Vladimir Putin shortly before Mr. Trump's inauguration was an attempt to establish a Russian backchannel for communication between the Trump administration and the Russians.

Mueller is probing Russian election meddling, along with any ties to Trump associates. But the investigation has apparently expanded beyond that initial scope. Multiple former Trump associates have already pleaded guilty in Mueller's probe.

The Russia investigation has frustrated Mr. Trump, who has long called for the "witch hunt" to end. But Mueller's probe doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. The special counsel has subpoenaed documents regarding the president and some of his top aides, CBS News has reported.