Teen killed, 2 survive after car plunges more than 500 feet down mountain

MT. BALDY, Calif. -- A teenager was killed and two others sustained injuries after their car plunged more than 500 feet down an embankment in southern California.

CBS Los Angeles reports Chris Flores was driving a 2017 Ford Fiesta at an unknown, high rate of speed on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers.

As a result of the unsafe speed, Flores failed to properly navigate a curvature in the road, and subsequently descended down the mountain, police said. The vehicle came to rest approximately 500-900 feet below the road.

Flores traveled with two male passengers inside the vehicle.

One of the passengers was killed in the crash. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Flores and the other passenger sustained major injuries. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of back pain, broken bones and compound fractures.

All of the victims were 18 years old.

CHP officers were unable to determine how long the victims were down the mountain until help arrived.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.