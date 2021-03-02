Dramatic video shows Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano spewing ash 16,000 feet into the sky

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. AP

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung was erupting Tuesday, sending volcanic materials as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages. Activity at the volcano in North Sumatra province increased over the past week, with authorities recording 13 times when it released ash clouds.

Dramatic video from the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia shows the plume of ash reaching high into the sky.

WATCH: Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spewed hot ash up to nearly two miles in the air on Tuesday. No casualties has been reported, though the alert for the volcano in northern Sumatra province has been placed at the second-highest level. pic.twitter.com/oTnbbJ0JXT — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2021

There have been no fresh evacuations due to the activity and no reports of disruptions to flights in the region.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-foot) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before erupting in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean. In total, the ring also encompasses about 450 volcanoes, including all of the most active volcanoes in the U.S.