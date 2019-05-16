Mother caught on video confronting class says her daughter was bullied

A mother was banned from a California middle school after she was videotaped confronting a class full of eighth grade students, CBS Los Angeles reported. The parent, Christian Tinsley, said she was tired of seeing her child suffer at the hands of bullies.

In footage provided to CBS Los Angeles, Tinsley stood in front of a classroom at Niguel Hills Middle School and went on a tirade defending her child Tuesday.

"If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me," Tinsley said. "Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I'll f— them all up. Do you understand me? Leave my daughter alone."

The teacher in the classroom sought out help and school administrators eventually escorted Tinsley out, according to the principal. The Capistrano Unified School District, which oversees Niguel Hills Middle School, told CBS Los Angeles that Tinsley was banned from returning to the school.

Tinsley said her daughter had been bullied by a group of boys for months. She admitted she may not have handled it the right way but felt like she needed to do something drastic.

"I think that sometimes when you've done everything you can do the way you're supposed to do it, and it hasn't been resolved, then sometimes as a parent…you have to decide if you're going to go a step further and deal with any consequences," Tinsley said.

When the school told the boys to stop, Tinsley said the bullying got worse at school, on social media and on her walk home. She said her daughter reported that one of them sexually harassed her. The boy was suspended after the school investigated the incident, she said, but her daughter was still a target.

Tinsley said the final straw was Tuesday when she brought her daughter to school. She started crying and begged to stay in the car.

"She made a comment to me that if she wasn't as strong as she was, she would have killed herself," Tinsley said. "That's when Mama Bear mode went into effect."

The Orange County to Sheriff's Department has been asked to investigate the case.